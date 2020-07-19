Lucas Browne re-signs with Matt Clark, talks Apti Davtaev and David Price

@bigdaddybrowne

Former WBA Heavyweight champion Lucas Browne has re-signed with long term manager Matt Clark to guide the last chapter in his career.

‘Big Daddy’, who possesses an impressive 29-2 (25 KO) record, won the Australian, Commonwealth and world crowns with Clark.

The Australian still has plans to make a further impact on the division.

“Right now, I’m signed to fight Apti Davtaev in the United States,” explained Browne. “Obviously, with the pandemic going on, everything is up in the air.

“But that’s what I’m focusing on. I’ve worked with Matt for many years. Getting the band back together again, so to speak, seemed like the right move.”

Clark said: “I’m delighted to be working with Lucas again.

“He’s accomplished more than any heavyweight in Australian boxing history and beating Davtaev will open up more doors for him.”

On potential other targets, Browne concluded: “I’ve seen David Price mention me a few times recently and that would be a very fan-friendly fight.

“Both of us are big punchers, so I doubt the judges will be required. I’d love to head back over to Britain again and that fight would be perfect to do so.”

LUCAS BROWNE IN THE UK

Browne got back to winning ways last November when taking out John Hopoate via a second-round knockout in his homeland.

Prior to that, three of the big puncher’s last five fights took place in Great Britain. Two of those were damaging losses.

Dave Allen stopped him with a body shot. Whilst Dillian Whyte inflicted the first loss on the ex-world ruler’s C.V.







At 41, time is fast running out for Browne to make a big impression at 200 pounds plus. The next eighteen months are crucial.

Currently out of the World Boxing Council Top 40 heavyweights, Browne needs a name contender on his record in order to regain a high ranking.

The likes of Davtaev and Price are both steps in the right direction.

Follow WBN on TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.