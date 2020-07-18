DAZN drops American heavyweight contender, ‘I wasn’t the only one cut!’

Mark Robinson

DAZN and Eddie Hearn have parted company with American heavyweight hope Michael Hunter, the talented top division contender has confirmed.

Hunter, who has been in sparkling form of late, is moving on to pastures new after a controversial draw with Alexander Povetkin.

‘The Bounty’ seemingly did enough to beat the veteran Russian back in December on the Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr. II undercard.

A win would have almost certainly set up a huge Pay-Per-View clash with Dillian Whyte this summer. Instead, the more experienced Povetkin was chosen for the spot.

Now, the 32-year-old is ready to rebuild elsewhere, having discussed his decision with Sportology TV.

“I’ve just been really busy. (Covid-19 happened) Right before me being a free agent (leaving Matchroom Boxing),” said Hunter.

“I kind of already knew about that so I have been setting up for this situation. I was working really hard and now I’m more at a relaxed state (waiting on a date).

“I still have a lot of offers and things going on. I’m just trying to get a fight here (in the United States).

“(Leaving Matchroom) Wasn’t by choice and more by design that it happened the way it did. I had a great run with DAZN and I have nothing but the utmost respect for them.

“I just think it was not beneficial for them to keep me in the company any longer. And me climbing the ranks.”

HEAVYWEIGHT PRIORITIES

He continued: “Also, they had a lot of things going on due to COVID and (Anthony Joshua) losing the belts to Andy (Ruiz). Having to fight to get their belts back.

“There’s been a lot of different stuff that’s happened and I’m not the only person that got cut.

“I wouldn’t say they were running out of money, but I’d say the had to restrategize.”







Concluding on revealing that promoter Eddie Hearn didn’t inform him of the decision, Hunter added: “They didn’t embrace me like other fighters. That was definitely clear.

“So there was very little conversation. It is what it is.”

A long line of suitors will no doubt be seeking to talk to Hunter, who is top-ten-rated at 200 pounds plus.

