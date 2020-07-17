Jimmy Lennon Jr. confirmed as ring announcer for Thompson Boxing PPV

Next Sunday, July 26, 2020, Michael “West Texas Warrior” Dutchover (13-1, 10 KOs) versus Jorge Marron Jr. (18-1, 6 KOs), will now feature world-renowned ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr. on the live pay-per-view streaming event. 3-2-1 Boxing, presented by Thompson Boxing Promotion, will take place at the 3-2-1 Boxing Arena inside the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, California, an event closed to the public due to the ongoing health crisis.

“Jimmy Lennon Jr. is one of the most iconic ring announcers ever,” said Ken Thompson, the CEO of Thompson Boxing Promotions. “We are working hard to give the boxing fans a great show and adding Jimmy is another major step in bringing a high-quality event to our audience.”

Lennon Jr., has been featured for decades on Showtime Championship Boxing, HBO Championship Boxing, Fox Sports and ESPN broadcasts, he is a 2013 International Boxing Hall of Fame Inductee that will bring his iconic presence and vast experience to the telecast.

“Jimmy Lennon Jr. is one of the people you associate with a big fight,” said Thompson Boxing’s GM and Matchmaker Alex Camponovo. “To have a hall-of-fame boxing announcer involved in this endeavor takes things to the next level. Jimmy is a great friend of the Thompson Boxing family and has been with us for the past 20 years, for him to join us once again is the icing on the cake.”

The 3.2.1. PPV broadcast, airing live on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), will start at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET., and will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA. 3.2.1 Boxing is priced at $6.50 US Territories, Canada, EU and select Asian Countries, $3.50 Latin America, African and select Asian Countries.