Reason Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao took five years made clear

The reason a Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao super-fight failed to happen for half a decade during the 2010s has been made clear by Leonard Ellerbe.

Mayweather’s trusted advisor reacted to a comment from a fan who questioned why the pair waited so long to finally get it on.

The general consensus when it comes to ‘MayPac’ is that the first was delayed at least four years too long. But the legends could have easily fought anytime from 2009 onwards, due to their standing in the sport.

At it turned out, Floyd Mayweather wanted to wait in order to maximize profits. But when talks did get underway, it took an age due to a failure to agree on the drug testing, says Ellerbe.

Quizzed on social media, the poster in question made a fair point.

“As a lifelong boxing fan, I just wish May and Pac would have fought closer to their primes. Was still epic but took 5 years to make. That was pretty frustrating.

“Also, please spare me the lecture of who’s to blame. I’m not interested in that conversation,” they added.

Ellerbe came straight back with his reasoning. He stated: “Let’s be clear, the reason it didn’t happen was because we couldn’t come to an agreement on blood and urine testing!”

That statement was met with a mixed response of frustration and retaliation.

Just two of the printable posts read:

“Both sides are to blame! 100 million to Pac and even more for Mayweather, smh. It would’ve been even more money if the fight was to be made around 2008-2010.”

"That's a load of rubbish, the reason it took so long is that Mayweather did his usual by avoiding prime fighters! – Manny was a machine a few years earlier and Mayweather ducked him!"







FLOYD MAYWEATHER – MONEY MAN

The fact is, Mayweather didn’t duck anybody during his career. The money side of it is probably more true than the second statement.

Pacquiao was worth a lot more to ‘Money’ if he held out as long as possible. That plan one hundred percent worked and drove the most lucrative of all time.

A total of 4.6m buys is a testament to just how savvy Floyd Mayweather was.

