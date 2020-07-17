Donegal boxer being considered as next opponent to fight Canelo Alvarez

Lina Baker

Donegal international boxer Jason Quigley, according to reports are now being considered as a potential opponent for four division world champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in September, according to casino online.

Both Alvarez and Quigley are being represented by the same the promoter, Golden Boy Promotions, with the former looking to make a return back in the ring in a couple of months.

According to the Gooner news report, Quigley is reportedly eyeing for a shot at Alvarez with British duo John Ryder and Callum Smith also in the running for the fight.

Quigley, a middleweight contender, who is coming off the 18th win of his career against Fernando Marin at the start of 2020, believes there a ‘high possibility’ that he could get to test himself against one of the great to ever lace up a pair of gloves in the ring.

He told Sky Sports:

“Turning professional on July 12, on the MGM Grand, Las Vegas, on the Canelo-Lara undercard, and now look at us.

“A few years on and I’m possibly going to be fighting Canelo Alvarez. It’s been a crazy career for me. It’s been an enjoyable one, there’s been a lot of ups and downs.

“But it’s a high possibility now. Golden Boy and my Sheer Sports Management team have been in touch with me. They have offered me the fight, to fight Canelo Alvarez, and it’s all there.

“We’re just waiting now for the possibility. Of course, there are other boxers that could possibly be getting the fight as well. But I have been asked, ‘would I take the fight?’ 100%, I said ‘yes.’

“I want to get in with the best in the world. Canelo Alvarez is the best out there at the minute, he’s the face of boxing, and I want to get in there and I want to see how good he really is, and give him everything I’ve got, if it all comes off.”

Elsewhere, the legendary boxer Mike Tyson has been confirmed to go head-to-head with one of the ocean’s top predators in “Tyson Vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef,” which will also feature famed ring announcer Michael Buffer calling the shots.

According to CNN, Tyson reckons he took on this casino games online challenge to overcome fears he still deals in life and to further strengthen his gut in a bid to return to the ring.

He said:

“I took on this challenger to overcome fears I still deal with in life.

“I equate this with overcoming my fear of getting back into the ring at 54 years old. I learned from this experience doing ‘Shark Week’ that whatever intimidates me, I am still able to step up to the challenge of overcoming anything that would prevent me from accomplishing my life’s the mission of reaching my highest potential in life and bringing me closer to God.”