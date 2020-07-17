Boxing TV Schedule – ESPN and ESPN+ televised events

World Boxing News provides a full Boxing TV Schedule of confirmed fight events televised by ESPN and ESPN+ in the coming months.

2020

JULY 18

MAGDEBURG, GERMANY

Agit Kabayel vs Evgenios Lazaridis

(Heavyweight)

JULY 21

Las Vegas

Oscar Valdez vs. Jayson Velez

(10 rounds – super-featherweight)

JULY 24

Indio, California

Vergil Ortiz vs. Samuel Vargas

(10 rounds – welterweight)

AUG 11

Jono Carroll vs Maxi Hughes

AUG 25

Lewis Crocker vs Louis Greene

SEPT 1

Akeem Ennis Brown vs Philip Bowes

ABOUT ESPN

ESPN is one of the most viewed boxing platforms in the United States. Together with a new streaming app in +, both channels are highlighting the best Top Rank Boxing has to offer.

Long-time Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum works closely with both to bring the fans some of the best events in the world.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder II was broadcast on PPV and scored over one million purchases for the network.