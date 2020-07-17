Boxing returns to DAZN on Friday July 24, Vergil Ortiz Jr. headlines

Let the countdown begin. Boxing on DAZN is back in one week with the return of the future of boxing and knockout artist, Vergil Ortiz Jr. (15-0, 15 KOs).

The 2019 consensus “Prospect of the Year” faces his most dangerous challenger to date when he meets Samuel Vargas (31-5-2, 14 KOs) next Friday, July 24, live from California and exclusively on DAZN at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Sharing the spotlight with the Vergil Ortiz Jr. will be undefeated prospects Seniesa Estrada (18-0, 7 KOs) and Hector Tanajara Jr. (19-0, 5 KOs) – both looking to stamp themselves as title contenders in their respective weight divisions.

As part of the countdown to boxing’s return on DAZN, tomorrow night (8 p.m. ET) Ortiz Jr. will break down his 2019 scrap against Antonio Orozco on DAZN’s weekly series, Saturday Fight Live. Watch a sneak peek now.

