Tyson Fury ‘almost stopped’ in gifted amateur win, says heavyweight rival

Mikey Williams

Tyson Fury took a gifted hometown decision during a 2007 amateur fight, according to current heavyweight contender from the United States, Michael Hunter.

‘The Gypsy King’ was put through after two English fighters lost their bouts, as Hunter recalls.

Writing back in 2007 when Fury took home a gold and silver in European competitions, Hunter dug up a vested battle from that year.

Outlining his version of events, Hunter quoted a report from an eyewitness of the Fury fight.

It said: “I was at the USA vs England duel. In the first two bouts, Roberto Marroquin and Qa’id Muhammad annihilated their opponents and stopped them early.

“I knew after that any England boxer finishing on their feet would get the win. It was too important to the black-tie crowd that England did well.

“Mike Hunter got a terrible decision and beat his man (Tyson Fury) coming and going. But that was their crowd favorite.

“Mike would have stopped him. He almost did.”

For all you Tyson Fury lovers pic.twitter.com/8WryGMHJhr — Michael Hunter ll (@MichaelHunterII) July 15, 2020

Posted on his Instagram over a year ago, Hunter has decided intentionally to antagonize Fury despite having no hope of a meeting.

Fury is tied into his next three bouts. The 31-year-old battles Deontay Wilder firstly. Secondly, Dillian Whyte before eventually Anthony Joshua.







TYSON FURY vs ANTHONY JOSHUA

The Joshua fight is the most lucrative at this stage, especially if staged at Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom.

The Pay-Per-View alone in the UK is expected to hit two million purchases. With a price already estimated to be at least £34.95 on Sky and BT Sport Box Office platforms, that’s a healthy £70 million pot ($100 million) before fans are even considered into the equation.

Packing 90,000 into the National Stadium, once the coronavirus crisis is fully under control and at elevated prices, would be a further windfall.

At for Hunter, his only hope is to go down the mandatory route and try to land one of the main spots with the major organizations.

A draw with Alexander Povetkin, and a highly debated one at that, didn’t help his cause. But judging on form alone, Hunter is one of those leading the chasing pack and could be in line for Fury or Joshua by the time their two-fight saga is over in 2022 or 2023.

