GBP’s Travell Mazion among two dead as car plows into oncoming traffic

Golden Boy

Travell Mazion, a Golden Boy prospect undefeated in 17 bouts and just 24 years old, has passed away following a shocking vehicle collision in Texas.

Details are beginning to emerge from the crash on Wednesday as Texas authorities released further information on the back of report rumors.

The Department of Public Safety stated that Mazion was driving his 2010 Cadillac when he suddenly crossed the central reservation into oncoming traffic. This is according to TMZ.

Mazion then struck another car head-on, killing both drivers in tragic circumstances. It’s not yet known why Mazion plowed into the wrong lane.

A 61-year-old man, who was driving the Honda Mazion hit, was pronounced dead at a Texas hospital. Mazion died at the scene.

Golden Boy released a statement shortly afterward as boxing comes to terms with the loss of a potential future world super-welterweight champion.

“We at Golden Boy are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Travell Mazion last night,” they said.

“Mazion was a kind, charismatic young man who lit up every room he walked into and brought excitement to fans inside the ring.

“We send our heartfelt prayers and thoughts to his family. May he rest in peace.

Fighting in January, ‘Black Magic’ blasted out Fernando Castaneda in just 58 seconds and was steadily rising through the rankings.

Some of those who knew him well just cannot come to terms with the loss of a talented boxer and friend.

I can’t believe it, R.I.P Travell Mazion. For those who don’t know him or never met him, he was a very talented boxer and one of the coolest people I knew. Always enjoyed watching him fight. Love you bro, watch over us pic.twitter.com/l18382txaS — Vergil Ortiz Jr. (@VergilOrtiz) July 16, 2020

TRAVELL MAZION TRIBUTES

Stablemate Vergil Ortiz Jr. was among those who paid tribute to Mazion.

“I can’t believe it, R.I.P Travell Mazion. For those who don’t know him or never met him, he was a very talented boxer. One of the coolest people I knew.

“Always enjoyed watching him fight. Love you bro. Watch over us.”

Fellow promoters Top Rank, GBP’s rivals, added their sentiments.

“Top Rank joins the boxing world in mourning the passing of Travell Mazion. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

WBN would like to offer our condolences to the Mazion family at this tragic time.