Refocused Simon Vallily fires knockout warning to Fabio Wardley

Simon Vallily is determined to inflict a first career defeat on Dillian Whyte’s Heavyweight protégé Fabio Wardley when they collide for the vacant English Title on the opening week of Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex on Saturday August 1, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

The 2010 Commonwealth Gold Medallist has let himself down a few times during his 20-fight professional career, particularly in 2018.

First, he was on his way to lifting the English Cruiserweight Title only to lose his discipline and end up drawing with Afran Iqbal. Later in the year, he turned up at the Newcastle Arena over the Cruiserweight Championship weight limit and was stopped by Craig Glover.

While his career was not over, it was hanging by a loose thread. But the 34-year-old talent has re-invented himself as a Heavyweight and is currently undefeated in four fights, reeling off stoppage wins over Jone Volau, Dorian Darch and Erik Nazaryan before a points verdict over Phil Williams in December.

“I think that experience will play a big part in this fight,” said Vallily. “People keep on going on about the guys Fabio has sparred with, but I’ve been around the block and I’ve sparred with some of the best lads in the world – I’m not going to bang on about it.

“10oz gloves and no head guards, believe me, it’s a whole different ball game. It’s going to be a big eye-opener for him. I’ve had a look at him, and you can see he’s got a bit of talent. He’s tricky, he’s fresh, he’s going to come and he’s going to be fit.

“It’s going to be a really good fight but totally disregard my professional career to this point because to be honest with you it’s been a total shambles. This is where it starts now and unfortunately for Fabio, this is my coming out party and not his. He’s not going to see the final bell. Sorry Fabio, but you’re going to sleep mate!”

Wardley vs. Vallily lands of Week 1 of Matchroom Fight Camp, top of the bill sees Sam Eggington (28-6, 17 KOs) put his IBF International Super-Welterweight title on the line against Ted Cheeseman (15-2-1, 9 KOs), Belfast’s big-hitting James Tennyson (26-3, 22 KOs) takes on Cardiff’s Gavin Gwynne (12-1, 2 KOs) for the vacant British Lightweight Title, Chatteris talent Jordan Gill (24-1, 7 KOs) meets Watford’s Reece Bellotti (14-3, 12 KOs) in an electric Featherweight battle, and gifted Sheffield Super-Lightweight Dalton Smith (5-0, 4 KOs) squares off with Liverpool’s Nathan Bennett (9-1, 2 KOs).