UK ‘Gorilla’ leads the way ahead of TWENTY potential Canelo opponents

WBC Franchise champion Canelo Alvarez has at least twenty fighters who want a crack at landing the opponent spot for his next bout.

But WBN has learned that one man leads the way right now – British super-middleweight John Ryder.

Discussing the possibility of the fight with WBN last week, Ryder was pleased to hear a mass of buzz is surrounding the fight.

“Currently, we’re in the dark on what’s happening with Canelo. We are just waiting for Team Canelo to weigh up their options. Tell us once they make a final decision,” Ryder exclusively told World Boxing News.

“It’s hard as I haven’t got a title. But I believe I rightfully should be the champion.

“I’m hoping his team acknowledges that. I hope they see me as the true number one super middleweight in line.

“I’m really not sure about any response Eddie got from Canelo. But I know the fight has had a huge response on social media.

“People really want to see this fight,” he added.

This is due to the fact that Ryder all but defeated divisional number one Callum Smith without getting the decision on the cards.

For that reason, and because ‘The Gorilla’ will cost a few million cheaper than Smith, the Londoner is favored above his rival.

Several media outlets are naming other possible foes for Canelo on a daily basis.

Added to Smith and Ryder are the following nineteen boxers:

Sergiy Derevyanchenko (OUT)

Jermall Charlo (OUT)

Jay Quigley

Gennadiy Golovkin

Billy Joe Saunders (OUT)

Caleb Plant

David Lemieux

Anthony Dirrell

Andre Dirrell

Spike O’Sullivan

Chris Eubank Jr.

Demetrius Andrade

Ryota Murata

Jaime Munguia

Liam Williams

Rob Brant

Tureano Johnson

Gilberto Ramirez

Jean Pascal

Of those three declared out, Derevyanchenko and Charlo are due to face each other if terms can be agreed upon.

Saunders, on the other hand, exclusively told WBN he wanted more time to prepare and did not want to be considered.







CANELO READY TO RETURN

Canelo is already well into training with his coach Eddy Reynoso for what is expected to be a spectacular if not lower-key ring return.

And although several names are in the mix, no rival or venue for his return has yet been defined.

Trainer Reynoso commented that he would like the pound for pound king to have two fights this year.

Furthermore, he was clear that they want quality rivals at 160 or 168 pounds.

