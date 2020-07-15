Jorge Marron Jr. discusses preparations for July 26 return to action

📷 Kyte Monroe

Tough lightweight prospect Jorge Marron Jr. (18-1, 6 KOs) is looking to play spoiler when he fights Michael “West Texas Warrior” Dutchover (13-1, 10 KOs), on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in the 8-round main of 3-2-1 Boxing presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions, a live pay-per-view streaming event taking place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, California.

The public will not be allowed to attend this event due to current health and wellness regulations caused by COVID-19.

The PPV broadcast, airing live on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), will start at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET., and will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA. 3.2.1 Boxing is priced at $6.50 (US Territories, Canada, EU, Asian countries), $3.50 (Latin America, Africa, Asian countries).

Here is what Marron Jr. had to say about his recent training camp.

On his recent training camp in San Diego, CA.

“I am training like the challenger for this fight and by that, I mean, I have the mindset of an underdog looking to prove something. I am training in San Diego, CA, and all the hard work is almost complete. The sparring and road work that I put into this training camp was grueling, but I know it’s going to pay off. I’m in tremendous shape and I’ll be ready for war come fight night.”

On fighting Michael Dutchover.

“Michael Dutchover is a good fighter, but he has a lot to prove to himself against me. He lost his last fight, I didn’t like the way it ended with the cut, but he still lost and that is his last fight. Now he must come in off a loss and a year layoff to face me. I think this is a very tough thing for him to do. I feel that after my majority decision loss two years ago, people have written me off. I’m going to shock all my doubters with an electric performance by being victorious against Dutchover. I’m going to make it a dog fight as I have something to prove.”

On fighting on 3.2.1 Boxing PPV.

“I am genuinely happy and grateful to be fighting on pay-per-view. I have been involved with boxing my whole life, and now being involved in the main event of a pay-per-view is an accomplishment I will hold dear. The next step is to win this fight and parlay this victory to a bigger fight. I am grateful to Thompson Boxing for this opportunity and I promise to put on a fantastic show.”

On what a win will do for his career.

“A win would put me in line for one of the bigger name prospects or title contenders in the lightweight division. Michael Dutchover had a lot of buzz around him prior to his loss, and most people who know about him know he is talented fighter. I want to get a win and get a higher ranking by a sanctioning body so I can compete for a form of a title, but first things first, I have to win this fight, and that is my sole focus for right now.”