Manny Pacquiao victim blasted for Floyd Mayweather comments

PBC

Floyd Mayweather advisor Leonard Ellerbe blasted comments made by Keith Thurman over the legacy of the five-weight world champion.

Thurman, a former unified welterweight ruler himself, stated Mayweather avoided him when the pair seemed on a collision course.

‘One Time’ was WBA mandatory challenger to Mayweather at one point. ‘Money’ decided to go in an entirely different direction.

After some time to digest the fact Mayweather didn’t choose him for a huge payday, Thurman has now spoken out.

“If he wanted a real fight, he would have seen me years ago,” Thurman told TMZ Sports. “You never wanted to fight me.

“I was right there right underneath you for years. I was the number one of the WBA.

“Then they made you super champion so that our names didn’t have to be in the same sentence together.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER DIFFERENT LEVEL

Ellerbe, the man by Floyd Mayweather’s side for his entire career, gave Thurman both barrels for talking what he sees as nonsense.

“Floyd wasn’t fighting number one contenders for no damn belts that sounds silly at his level lol,” said Ellerbe.







“To be honest my man, Floyd ain’t even know who the f— Keith Thurman was. Floyd was on an entirely different level!

“I don’t hate him or dislike him, nothing but respect but that was a dumb— comment regarding Floyd!”

MANNY PACQUIAO

Making an appearance on ‘The AK and Barak Show’ recently, Thurman said he’s still a major player despite being dropped and losing to Manny Pacquaio.

“There’s still an opportunity (for more titles) there really is,” Thurman stated during the interview. “I don’t know how many people see it, want to acknowledge it.

“But like I said, ‘I had an 0, I wasn’t afraid to let it go. If you can beat me, beat me.’

“Now that happened (the Pacquiao loss). That’s in the past. But I’m still Keith “One Time” Thurman, I’m still one of the baddest people at 147.

Concluding on the Pacquiao performance, Thurman added furthermore: “I’ve never been an easy task, and that fight could have gone almost any way.

“I was right there, in the fight, punch for punch.”