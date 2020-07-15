Heavyweight Jarrell Miller already had Top Rank-imposed ban – Bob Arum

@bigbabymiller

Promoter Bob Arum has revealed that Top Rank gave Jarrell Miller their own self-imposed one-year ban when signing the heavyweight.

Back in 2019, when Arum had the opportunity to sign Miller, the ‘Big Baby’ had tested positive before a fight with Anthony Joshua.

At that time, Miller wasn’t licensed. This led to a gray area where the undefeated American potentially faced no sanction, despite testing positive for three banned substances.

The World Boxing Council had already banished Miller from their ranking for not signing up for the Clean Boxing Program. Whilst the WBA offered a six-month suspension from their heavyweight rating system.

But the New York State Athletic Commission, under whose jurisdiction the Joshua fight would be held, were powerless to ban Miller.

This led to Arum imposing his own twelve-month exile on Miller before allowing him to fight in the State of Nevada.

“What happened in New York, he didn’t have a license. He tested dirty. The fight was off,” Arum told talkSPORT.

“When we went to the Nevada Commission to schedule him for a fight. We told the Nevada Commission, ‘Look, if he had been licensed in New York, they would’ve given him a one-year suspension. So let’s do it ourselves. Let’s keep him out for the year.’

“They did (allow him to fight after a year) and then he tested dirty again. Now it’s up to the commission to determine the penalty.

“And I believe that it’ll either be multi-year or life.

“If he isn’t banned for life, then I believe it’ll be a multi-year suspension.”







HEAVYWEIGHT JERRY FORREST

Arum echoed the sentiments opponent Jerry Forrest stated to WBN in an exclusive interview after Miller popped dirty again.

He added: “I look at it this way. If a fighter takes performance-enhancing drugs getting ready to participate in a fight, then I look at it as attempted murder.

“If he somehow evaded the test, he would go in the ring seriously compromising his opponent. I believe that would be attempted murder.”

Miller’s career is currently in tatters. Despite the fighter strenuously denying any wrongdoing for the second time in fifteen months.

Where the heavyweight goes from here is anyone’s guess.

