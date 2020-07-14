Natasha Jones respectful but confident ahead of Terri Harper all-UK clash

Matchroom.

Natasha Jonas is confident that Terri Harper won’t be able to deal with ‘the best version’ of her as the Super-Featherweights prepare to meet in a historic clash on Week 2 of Matchroom Fight Camp from Brentwood, Essex on Friday August 7, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

Harper puts her WBC and IBO crowns on the line against former Team GB standout Jonas (9-1, 7 KOs) in a keenly-anticipated main event that will see two British female fighters compete against each other for a World Title for the first time in the sport’s history.

Jonas, Great Britain’s first-ever Olympic female boxer, bounced back from her sole pro career loss against Viviane Obenauf with three rebuilding wins over Feriche Mashauri, Bec Connolly and Bianka Majlath, and the World Amateur Bronze Medallist believes all of the pressure will be on the shoulders of the younger Harper.

“She’s young, she’s hungry and she’s proved she can do ten rounds,” said Jonas. “She’s fit, but I also think that some of those things can be your undoing when you’re young.

“Sometimes you’re a bit naive, you can be a bit overeager when you’re hungry. She’s been talking about stopping the fight early so we’ll see. That’s all I can say.

“She’s done everything asked of her. She’s beaten people I couldn’t. She’s beaten experienced girls like Eva Wahlstrom.

“She’s took the title, she’s got the title, and I’ve just got to take that off her. Hats off to her for everything she’s done.

“I’ve got nothing bad to say about her. I’m realistic. I’ve just got to bring the best version of me, and I don’t think she can deal with that.

“I think she’s the bookies’ favourite. Judging by some social media comments I’ve seen she’s possibly edging it with the fans too. There’s no pressure on me.

“She put out a statement the other day saying that there is but I don’t believe there is. She’s the Champion, she’s got to keep hold of it, she’s been very vocal about how she’s going to keep hold of it.

“Every time I’ve come back into boxing there’s always been a reason, like unfinished business. To win and to hold the belt would finally sort that unfinished business.

“That will make me complete. I’ll be prepared, whether it’s one round or ten rounds. I’ll be prepared and I’ll keep going.

“There’s nothing she does better than me, and I’ll prove it on August 7th.”

Terri Harper vs. Natasha Jonas tops Week 2 of Matchroom Camp, Bournemouth’s Chris Billam-Smith (10-1, 9 KOs) defends his Commonwealth Title against undefeated Cardiff man Nathan Thorley (14-0, 6 KOs), Liverpool Super-Welterweight Anthony Fowler (12-1, 9 KOs) gets his second outing of the year against Adam Harper (9-1), Oldham Lightweight prospect Aqib Fiaz (5-0) steps up against Birmingham’s former Midlands Area Champion Kane Baker (13-6) and Leeds Featherweight prospect Hopey Price (2-0) fights on UK soil again following his win on the huge Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua 2 show in Saudi Arabia.