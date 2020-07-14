Dave Coldwell looks forward to Jordan Gill return on August 1

Matchroom’s return to boxing on August 1st sees Jordan Gill thrust straight back into competitive action as the Chatters featherweight takes on London’s Reece Bellotti.

A battle between the pair has long been speculated, and on Eddie Hearn’s inaugural Fight Camp show, the exciting pair will finally get it on. Dave Coldwell, trainer/manager of Gill, is looking forward to the summer showdown.

“It’s a fight that we’ve wanted for a long time,” buzzed Coldwell, a smile on his face now boxing is back up and running.

“Jordan has stepped up massively in the last couple of years with a number of good wins and it was Reece Bellotti who was on his radar as he was climbing the domestic rankings. There was a couple of blips along the way for both fighters, but the contest has finally been confirmed and it’s a fight that will bring out the best in both men.”

Coldwell added, “Reece is a dangerous fighter, but I wanted a fight that Jordan could really dive into and this is it. This year has been a disaster for British boxing so there’s no time to waste in getting the wheels moving once more. Jordan wants his career to take off again following an enforced break and this is the right fight that can get him back on the path to where he wants to end up.”