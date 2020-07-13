World Boxing Council release packed boxing schedule to September 2020

We have lived through complicated times, in which boxing has been affected by canceled or postponed cards due to the pandemic that has plagued our World.

Boxing has had to adapt to new health regulations and change in many ways, with protocols to protect the health of everyone involved, top of the bill, and on the undercard.

The World Boxing Council is proud that our sport is back and with great enduring strength, presenting attractive fights around the world that fans can enjoy.

We present to you the next WBC fights that we will have and that you can savor: