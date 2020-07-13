Another fight legend puts Manny Pacquiao legacy over Floyd Mayweather

📸 Esther Lin

Ex-pound for pound king Floyd Mayweather has seen his name and achievements placed below rival Manny Pacquiao for the second time in a few months.

On the back of Bernard Hopkins doing similar, top trainer and all-round boxing legend Buddy McGirt has done the same.

McGirt’s words follow those of Hopkins despite the fact Mayweather defeated Pacquiao via unanimous decision when they fought in 2015.

Speaking following a sparring session between Ivan Redkach and Gervonta Davis last week McGirt told Elie Seckbach: “I’d say the eight-division champion because it’s something you will always be remembered for,” when asked about whose ring tenure he prefers.

“You still got a lot of money. You don’t have a billion dollars (like Floyd Mayweather), but you got something your kids and grandkids could remember.

“It’s a legacy, something that lives on forever,” he added.

Mayweather won’t be happy that yet another top figure in boxing has put a man he beat relatively easily above him.

Hopkins already did some damage in that department when he spoke to Ring Magazine.

“I’d rather have Manny Pacquiao’s legacy than Floyd Mayweather’s,” said Hopkins. “Manny fought everybody. Floyd fought guys (on his own terms).

“Also, I don’t think Floyd gave two you-know-whats about how people feel whether he fought the best guys or not. It was strictly business for Floyd.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER CHERRY-PICK

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte echoed Hopkins’ sentiments about who and when Floyd fought. ‘The Body Snatcher’ accused the 43-year-old of ‘cherry-picking’.

“A lot of guys cherry-pick, Like Floyd Mayweather with Conor McGregor. We all knew Floyd was going to beat McGregor,” Whyte told Sirius XM.

“Anyone with any sense knows in a boxing match Floyd’s going to beat him because Connor ain’t got the skill.







“But I am trying to make this thing happen with someone who is competitive and someone who can win in Francis Ngannou.

“He can win a boxing match against me because he carries power and he’s active.”

WBN crowned Mayweather the Fighter of the Decade for 2010 to 2019. Pacquiao, on the other hand, won from 2000 to 2009.

Who has the better resume? – You decide.

