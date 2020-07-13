Kell Brook calls on Terence Crawford or Keith Thurman to fight him

📸 Mark Robinson

Former world welterweight champion Kell Brook has offered his services to both Terence Crawford and Keith Thurman upon their respective returns to action.

Brook, who flirted with super-welterweight before realizing the big money is back at 147, asked the top US pair if they were up for a fight on social media.

“See you talking about fighting me. If you’re serious then let’s make it happen. I said before – it’d be a great fight for the fans!

“DM me and we can get on the phone. Let’s not waste any time ‘One Time’,” said Brook in regards to Thurman.

On Crawford, Brook stated: “Let’s get this fight made Terence Crawford. I’ll be ready to give the fans a great end to 2020!

“I’m game, Let’s go!”

Despite the Brits advances, Thurman seems more interested in facing Shawn Porter again. The pair shared a decent scrap back in 2016.

Speaking to Dan Rafael on ‘Stars And Champions’ recently, Thurman said: “I’ve heard Porter might be interested in a rematch. That’s a legitimate fight.

“I’m not sure exactly if it’s the necessary move right now or not, but it’s legitimate, you know.

“I mean, I’m not saying no, but I’m not saying yes because I just wanna see what else is out there right now. But it’s a good fight. I like the fight and I liked it the first time. I like it again.

“We have a great rivalry. I can already imagine the trash-talking that could happen in that fight.”

NO MENTION OF KELL BROOK

The last man to face Manny Pacquiao added: “When it comes to me, I just wanna get back in the ring. You know, I’ve been through so much.

“I know what it’s like. I love fighting the best. I’ve put my body through a lot. Now that I’ve had hand surgery and I’m coming out of that, that’s the only move, you know, is Shawn Porter the right next step?







“There might be a lesser step because we’ve done a lot of tough fights.

“We’ve done a lot of challenges and stuff, so maybe in that retrospect, that’s why he feels like Thurman doesn’t need him, you know, or doesn’t really wanna take the fight.

“I do, but I just wanna weigh it up against other things at this current moment.”