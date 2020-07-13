US heavyweight KO artist plans Jarrell Miller ‘Big Baby’ name takeover

Mikey Williams

Disgraced heavyweight Jarrell Miller has been told in no uncertain terms that there’s a new ‘Big Baby’ on the block in the top division ranks.

Jared Anderson, who WBN has coined ‘The New Deontay Wilder’, has decided to take the nickname for himself.

The 20-year-old from Ohio, who is 4-0 all by KO, shares the same alias as his possibly soon-to-not-be Top Rank promotional stablemate.

Anderson, who is set to fight again on Thursday in Las Vegas is not budging. The heavyweight has refuted suggestions he’ll alter his moniker and says he aims to become recognized for it.

“I’m not changing my name for anybody or anything,” Anderson told Pro Boxing Fans. “I have nothing to do with him or what was going on, he has his own situation, he’s his own man.

“Yes, we happen to have the same nickname. But I don’t personally know him really all that well.

“I met him one time after my manager (James Prince) signed him. But other than that I don’t know him. I didn’t know him before they gave me my nickname.

“I didn’t know him as a professional heavyweight boxer. And I don’t even know if he was a pro boxer. Plus, I had this nickname since a kid.

“This name, like I said on Twitter is tattooed on me two times, so this is not changing. I’m not changing the name for anybody.

“I’m going to make a different representation of the name ‘Big Baby.’

“It’s going to be a whole different picture. When they say ‘Big Baby,’ they’re going to know me not him,” he added.







HEAVYWEIGHT KO ARTIST

Anderson has been in sparkling form since entering the paid ranks. The American puncher is on the path to certain superstardom if he keeps up the form he’s shown so far.

Another big KO is expected on Thursday as Anderson takes on Hector Perez inside the Top Rank ‘Bubble’ at the world-famous MGM Grand.

As for Miller, he’s waiting for a final ruling from the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

He also served a nine-month ban in 2014 after testing positive for Dimethylamylamine during his kickboxing career.

Heavyweight Miller has now tested positive for five separate substances during his tenure in combat sports.