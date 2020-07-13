Boxing Nutrition: Foods to stay away from (Part 1)

Boxing Nutrition is so important. So we need to stay away from certain foods in order to keep on track.

Below are two we should avoid.

1- Dairy – While many people consider dairy to be a protein, the body will utilize it first as lactose, or milk sugar.

Therefore, people who believe that they can get sufficient protein in their daily diet from eating dairy products are misinformed.

Instead dairy as a food is phlegm and mucus producing – disruptive to digestion causing in most people bloating and gas… as well it is inflammatory and will elevate triglyceride levels and the risk of increased sugar sensitivities.

Another important consideration is that nearly all adults have an inherent inability to utilize dairy products and are, therefore, lactose intolerant.

Aside from possibly elevating cholesterol, a diet rich in dairy products, such as butter and cheese, is going to create digestive difficulties.

Asthmatics, athletes do not consume dairy because it is phlegm producing and will inhibit oxygen consumption / utilization. (Apart from the splash of milk in your coffee).

Especially healthy options like Greek yogurt and cottage cheese dairy and its sugars – maltose and lactose – will cause bloating and digestive discomfort.

Additionally, the sugars found in dairy are inflammatory and mucus producing.

In fact they inhibit the full use of our oxygen pathways – which is why as you speak to athletes and ask them about dairy consumption … they will all tell you that they do not consume any dairy pre or post workouts as it is like eating moderately hard phlegm.

Most of all, it can contribute to elevated triglyceride levels and inflammation.

2- Diet foods – Diet foods are examples of manufactured foods that are either / or a combination of low calorie – low fat – low sugar etc.

As manufactured foods these items are generally more difficult to digest and can… through the reduction of calories cause cravings for higher sugar or higher fat foods to compensate for daily energy needs.

The best diet foods are 1 ingredient foods that have not been tampered with like rice yams oatmeal sweet potatoes chicken fish lean steak vegetables fruits.

There are no better diet foods than these.