Arnold Dinong discusses Pay-Per-View debut on July 26

Undefeated featherweight prospect Arnold Dinong (6-0, 1 KO) of Daly City, CA, is set to make his pay-per-view debut when he fights San Diego, CA, Brandon Cruz (6-1, 4 KOs), on Sunday, July 26, 2020 as the opening bout of 3.2.1.
Boxing presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions. The 6-round bout will take place at the Omega Products International in Corona, California, in a fight in which the public will not be allowed to attend due to current COVID-19 health and wellness regulations.
3.2.1. Boxing is headlined by Midland, Texas lightweight Michael “West Texas Warrior” Dutchover (13-1, 10 KOs) taking on Jorge Maron Jr. (18-1, 6 KOs), and will also feature emerging contender super lightweight Ruben “Ace” Torres (12-0, 10 KOs) as the co-main event, both in separate 8-round bouts.
The PPV broadcast, airing live on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), will start at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET., and will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA. 3.2.1 Boxing is priced at $6.50 (US Territories, Canada, EU, Asian countries), $3.50 (Latin America, Africa, Asian countries).
Here is what Dinong had to say about his recent training camp.
“I have worked very hard for this opportunity and I want to thank my team for this opportunity. I have sparred a lot of talented fighters which include Angel Barrientes, Eros Correa, Andy Vences, Vincent Avina, among others. I am pushing myself to the limit in terms of training. I feel I’m in great shape and my timing is right on point. I was in the gym on my birthday and haven’t gained weight during the pandemic. I want to make the most of this moment. This has been the hardest camp of my career.”
“Thompson Boxing has always treated me extremely well, and it was a great honor to be trusted to help them bring boxing back to the fight fans. I am really am working hard so I can perform at my highest level. I’m going to let my hands fly and make it an exciting fight for the fans. To be honest, it is a bit surreal, I never thought that so early on in my career I’d be featured on pay-per-view.”
“I view my opponent Brandon Cruz as an undefeated fighter. His lone loss to Edward Vasquez I thought he won. He is a really good fighter, and I have to bring the best attributes to the table to win. I have told my team I want to fight the best, and Brandon Cruz is a very tough fight. I am taking him very seriously. This is the type of fight I have to win to be taken seriously in my division.”
“My coach Bruno Escalante is a former professional boxer who is dedicated to the sport. We’re both from Hawaii, and I moved to the Bay Area because of our strong relationship. Bruno is more than a coach as he is also a mentor. For example, he lets me teach at Aloha Time Boxing Gym, his gym, so I can earn an income. I’m in the gym all day so I don’t have to get full-time job. After I teach, then I start my boxing training. We’re really close as a team, from Bruno, Mike Bazzel, and the gym-goers, it truly is a family, and it feels good I am fighting for more than just myself in the ring.”