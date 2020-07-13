Arnold Dinong discusses Pay-Per-View debut on July 26

Undefeated featherweight prospect Arnold Dinong (6-0, 1 KO) of Daly City, CA, is set to make his pay-per-view debut when he fights San Diego, CA, Brandon Cruz (6-1, 4 KOs), on Sunday, July 26, 2020 as the opening bout of 3.2.1.

Boxing presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions. The 6-round bout will take place at the Omega Products International in Corona, California, in a fight in which the public will not be allowed to attend due to current COVID-19 health and wellness regulations.

3.2.1. Boxing is headlined by Midland, Texas lightweight Michael “West Texas Warrior” Dutchover (13-1, 10 KOs) taking on Jorge Maron Jr. (18-1, 6 KOs), and will also feature emerging contender super lightweight Ruben “Ace” Torres (12-0, 10 KOs) as the co-main event, both in separate 8-round bouts.

The PPV broadcast, airing live on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), will start at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET., and will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA. 3.2.1 Boxing is priced at $6.50 (US Territories, Canada, EU, Asian countries), $3.50 (Latin America, Africa, Asian countries).

Here is what Dinong had to say about his recent training camp.

On his recent training camp being held in Northern California at the Aloha Time Boxing gym in San Mateo.

“I have worked very hard for this opportunity and I want to thank my team for this opportunity. I have sparred a lot of talented fighters which include Angel Barrientes, Eros Correa, Andy Vences, Vincent Avina, among others. I am pushing myself to the limit in terms of training. I feel I’m in great shape and my timing is right on point. I was in the gym on my birthday and haven’t gained weight during the pandemic. I want to make the most of this moment. This has been the hardest camp of my career.”

On fighting in the 3.2.1. Boxing PPV event.

“Thompson Boxing has always treated me extremely well, and it was a great honor to be trusted to help them bring boxing back to the fight fans. I am really am working hard so I can perform at my highest level. I’m going to let my hands fly and make it an exciting fight for the fans. To be honest, it is a bit surreal, I never thought that so early on in my career I’d be featured on pay-per-view.”

On his matchup with opponent Brandon Cruz.

“I view my opponent Brandon Cruz as an undefeated fighter. His lone loss to Edward Vasquez I thought he won. He is a really good fighter, and I have to bring the best attributes to the table to win. I have told my team I want to fight the best, and Brandon Cruz is a very tough fight. I am taking him very seriously. This is the type of fight I have to win to be taken seriously in my division.”

On his relationship with Coach Bruno Escalante

“My coach Bruno Escalante is a former professional boxer who is dedicated to the sport. We’re both from Hawaii, and I moved to the Bay Area because of our strong relationship. Bruno is more than a coach as he is also a mentor. For example, he lets me teach at Aloha Time Boxing Gym, his gym, so I can earn an income. I’m in the gym all day so I don’t have to get full-time job. After I teach, then I start my boxing training. We’re really close as a team, from Bruno, Mike Bazzel, and the gym-goers, it truly is a family, and it feels good I am fighting for more than just myself in the ring.”