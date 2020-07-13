‘I thought Anthony Joshua was special after Klitschko, what a disappointment!’

📸 Esther Lin

Anthony Joshua has been blasted again by the team of future opponent Kubrat Pulev after facing some below-par challenges since 2017.

The current heavyweight champion defeated Wladimir Klitschko in a see-saw battle at Wembley and Pulev’s co-promoter Ivan Gotzev saw potential greatness.

But after wins over the likes of also-rans Joseph Parker and Carlos Takam. Plus a faded Alexander Povetkin, Joshua lost to Andy Ruiz Jr.

Gotzev wasn’t impressed by the redemption victory over Ruiz either.

He said: “I admired this guy, I really thought he was the second coming the way he disposed of Klitschko.

“That was an epic battle. I thought we’ve got something very special here in AJ – and then, what a disappointment.”

On stagnant negotiations for Joshua and Pulev to finally arrange their mandatory clash, Gotzev added: “Kubrat is quite disappointed by the champion.

“AJ has a lagging interest and does not want this fight because the Tyson Fury- the 100 or 200 million payday – is close.

“To them, it’s all about the money. For us, it’s about honor and respect. We respect the sport. This contract was signed in blood sweat and tears, this isn’t a game.

ANTHONY JOSHUA ACHILLES HEEL

“Eddie (Hearn, Joshua’s promoter) is trying to keep it interesting for his fans and his commitments to DAZN and SKY, so obviously you got to talk about the big paydays. It is a big fight.

“But there’s a big challenge there. It’s Kubrat Pulev and they’ve disregarded that challenge – time and again.

“And that’s what’s going to bite them, that’s their achilles heel. They’re focusing too much on those big paydays and the big picture. But guess what, the big picture right now is Kubrat Pulev.

“That’s who they should be focusing on. And he will give Anthony Joshua the fight of his life. Pulev will take him out of the competition when he knocks him out,” Gotzev concluded.

