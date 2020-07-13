Sam Eggington says Ted Cheeseman fight is ‘all or nothing’

Matchroom.

Sam Eggington says his highly-anticipated showdown with Ted Cheeseman at the top of the opening week of Matchroom Fight Camp on Saturday, August 1 is “all or nothing” for both men as he sets his sights on a World Title Eliminator at 154lbs.

Former European Welterweight Champion Eggington (28-6, 17 KOs) has notched four straight wins since losing to Liam Smith back in March 2019, picking up the IBF International Super-Welterweight Title on away soil against Orlando Fiordigiglio in September.

He puts that belt, along with his No.5 ranking with the IBF, on the line against Cheeseman, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US, knowing that a win could propel him towards a surprise World Title shot and a loss could undo all of his hard work over the past year.

The stakes are equally as high for Cheeseman who finds himself in a must-win situation following two losses and one draw in his last three fights. Everything is on the line for ‘The Big Cheese’ and another loss could prove to be disastrous for his career.

“You only have to watch Ted fight to know that he doesn’t give up when it gets hard,” said Eggington. “I have full faith in myself and if anyone can make him give up, I’ll be that guy. It’ll be a good fight while it lasts. The way we both fight, it’s going to gel for a war, but I genuinely think I’ve got enough to get the win.

“I’m confident with this fight. Eddie gave me a list of names for potential opponents and we picked him out because it’s a good fight and one we can win. It’s not a fight that worries me like others might have. I’ll make sure I walk out with the win. Any way, shape or form, I’ll get the win.

“I’ve never been in a position to have an argument for some sort of Eliminator and I think I am now with the IBF belt. That’s the aim once we get past Ted next month. It’s all or nothing for the both of us. That’s the way I live in general.

“It’s in the garden and there won’t be a crowd but that doesn’t matter to me. If I’m having a fight and it’s a packed-out arena, I want to win that fight. If I’m having a fight in an empty room, I’m having a fight and I still want to win. I’m going to bite down on my gum-shield and do anything I can to win.”

Eggington vs. Cheeseman tops Week 1 of Matchroom Fight Camp, Belfast’s big-hitting James Tennyson (26-3, 22 KOs) takes on Cardiff’s Gavin Gwynne (12-1, 2 KOs) for the vacant British Lightweight Title, Chatteris talent Jordan Gill (24-1, 7 KOs) meets Watford’s Reece Bellotti (14-3, 12 KOs) in an electric Featherweight battle, fast-rising Ipswich Heavyweight Fabio Wardley (8-0, 7 KOs) steps up to take on Middlesbrough’s Simon Vallily (17-2-1, 7 KOs) for the vacant English belt and gifted Sheffield Super-Lightweight Dalton Smith (5-0, 4 KOs) squares off with Liverpool’s Nathan Bennett (9-1, 2 KOs).