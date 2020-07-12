📸 Frank Micelotta/Fox Sports

World Champion Errol Spence has written off another one of his car collection just months after surviving what was a serious one-vehicle wreck.

‘The Truth’ was charged with DWI (Driving under the influence) on the back of suffering minimal injuries back in October.

It could have been a lot worse for Spence. CCTV footage of the incident showed the fighter was very lucky to walk away and still have his career.

Months of recovery have Spence once again ready to fight, but his recent admission on social media has not impressed boxing fans.

“I didn’t have my 4×4 for a year s— totaled,” said Spence in what was a vague statement to make.

Replies to the post came thick, fast, and didn’t hold back.

“Apparently you need to avoid driving cars,” said one replier.

Another added: “Maybe strap season should mean a damn seatbelt!”

Others said: “Just walk from here on out,” and “That’s it… Uber, Lyft, or Taxi from here on out… Or at least until you retire…

“Hell hire a chauffeur with a medical mask,” #NoMoreDriving

I didn’t have my 4×4 for a year shit totaled — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) July 9, 2020

Speaking himself about the incident in a first TV interview with Brian Kenny, Spence said: “I really was just sore. My whole body was just sore.

“It was, I guess, a miracle from God. He protected me during the accident because anyone else would probably have been killed.

“It was a blessing from God that I was able to make it safe. I’m able to return back to boxing next year – no restrictions. I’ve been cleared.

“They’ve done all kinds of scans on me. They think it’s a miracle. I don’t remember too much. But I can’t really talk about the case too much I’ve been advised by my lawyers.

“It’s still a pending case going on. I’ll definitely get through it. I’ll be back real soon,” he added.







ERROL SPENCE vs MANNY PACQUIAO

Spence has been linked to money-spinning three-belt welterweight title unification with Manny Pacquiao when the sport resumes with fans.

The latest delay due to coronavirus is certainly going to mean Spence spends more than a year out of action.

Whether this is a good thing or a bad thing following his accident remains to be seen.

