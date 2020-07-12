Dillian Whyte trainer split gets ugly as WBC contender abruptly moves on

📸 Mark Robinson

WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte split with Mark Tibbs via a message from his legal team, according to the trainer himself.

In an interview given after the parting was announced, Tibbs claimed Whyte did not tell him directly about ending their undefeated five-year partnership.

Strangely, soon after, evidence of what Tibbs had claimed was removed, whilst others popped up again on alternative channels.

It seems things have gotten ugly between the pair as they move on to pastures new.

Peter Fury, former coach of nephew Tyson, backed Tibbs all the way.

“Listened to your interview Mark, credit to boxing and the improvements you made are clear to everyone to see.

“At least boxing men and the public respect your work sir. Top trainer and boxing family,” said Fury, who worked with Whyte when he first moved into boxing.

Whyte is halfway through preparations for his title defense against Alexander Povetkin, meaning the change comes at an awkward time.

This also points to it potentially being unplanned. Something big must have gone off to instigate Whyte’s decision. But sadly, we may never really know.

Tibbs has since retweeted on social media several posts which side with him as the dignified one in the obvious argument.

DILLIAN WHYTE WBC

As ‘The Body Snatcher’ keeps working away for Povetkin, the Briton knows a massive shot at the winner of Fury vs Deontay Wilder III awaits.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman informed WBN that Dillian Whyte will meet the victor of that clash and Anthony Joshua must wait for his undisputed chance.

“I have seen in several media reports. There are speculation comments from boxing promoters and members of the media about the World Boxing Council’s intentions to designate the status of Franchise Champion to WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury,” Sulaiman exclusively told World Boxing News.







“We can clarify to WBN that there’s certainly been zero communication with any party with this request. I have only seen it in the media.

“The World Boxing Council has great respect for our current champion Tyson Fury. We recognize his impressive victory in capturing the title this past February. He is a role model as a champion.

“The WBC also recently awarded him with the ‘Heroes for Humanity Award’. This is for the work he and his wife Paris are doing to motivate the world during these difficult times.

“But the WBC has administered the heavyweight division. Therefore, this has presented unique circumstances and complications in recent years.”

