Deontay Wilder KO by Harold Sconiers dismissed – ‘He took it well, got up’

Ex-heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder took a rumored knock out to Harold Sconiers well, according to his long-time trainer and manager Jay Deas.

In a story WBN has extensively covered over the last few days, talk continues to fill the airwaves that Wilder should have had an early loss on his record.

According to eye-witnesses at Fantasy Springs Casino, Wilder was ‘down longer than ten seconds’ and saved by the bell versus Sconiers in 2010.

No evidence of the video exists. Just broken links to the old footage from Golden Boy ‘yfrog.com’ accounts that are now closed.

WBN asked Fantasy Springs directly if they had any clips of Wilder vs Sconiers. All they could provide was digital photos.

Therefore, the allegations will persist.

Back in 2017, Deas had no problem discussing the knockdown but made no mention of any possible controversy.

Deas told Tha Boxing Voice at around 2:58 of the video below: “Harold Sconiers, who didn’t have a great record but had just knocked out Andre Purlette.

“He was forty wins an three losses in the fight before Deontay, so we knew he was a live guy.

“Deontay knocked him down two or three times and move in for the kill. Sconiers threw a punch and it landed kind of on the back of Deontay’s head. But it still counted.

“Deontay took it well, got up, and stopped it in the next round. So it can happen to anybody.

“It’s just one of those things in boxing. Behind the head, but hey, it’s boxing. What are you going to do, complain?

“You got to get back up and you got to do the job,” he added.

DEONTAY WILDER BLACKOUT

Those words by Deas fall in line with what Wilder himself said in an interview just after the event.

“Early in my career, I got dropped,” Wilder told The Opening Kickoff on WNSP-FM 105.5. “I got a rabbit punch in the back of the neck.

“When the punch happened instantly my neck started to swell. There was a knot back there. It was a black out-type of feeling.

“By the time I got back up, the ref was in my face and I was like, “what’s going on?’”







No mention from either on any potential saving, but why would there be?

The best way to clear things up, though, would be to dig out the footage and let fans decide for themselves.

Until that time, this wondering ‘what if’ may continue for longer than it should. It’s already been ten years.

