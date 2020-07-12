Opinion: Fans aren’t lucky enough to get Canelo Alvarez vs GGG 3 in 2020

WBC

Current pound for pound king Canelo Alvarez has a plethora of opponent options at his disposal for a potential return to action in the fall of 2020.

Upon Billy Joe Saunders informing WBN of his decision to pull out of an originally arranged fight for Cinco De Mayo weekend in Las Vegas, many contenders eyeing the biggest payday on offer have come forward.

Saunders revealed his erratic training schedule was to blame for not wanting to agree on a September 12 battle with Canelo.

The Hatfield man said: “Listen, they didn’t want to give me proper time to train and they wanted to take millions of pounds from me,” Saunders exclusively to World Boxing News.

“We all sat down at MTK and had a chat. We decided that if they aren’t going to do it properly we move on. Canelo hadn’t even signed the contract yet. Only my signature was on it.

“I’m not going into fighting Canelo Alvarez for a payday. I’m going in to win the fight.

“I could just take the money and say I’ll fight with seven weeks to go, but they haven’t even given a real date yet. There’s no date on the contract.

“They need to give me the proper time to prepare. I want to win this fight and then get the rematch. Before, they wanted me to fight on some boat or island or something in America.

“I said listen, I’d fight Canelo in Mexico, I’ll fight him in his own backyard if they give me the right notice. I’d beat him in Mexico, it doesn’t bother me.”

Within days of Saunders negating on the deal, a host of replacements lined themselves up.

They included Jermall Charlo, Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Callum Smith, and John Ryder, among a few others. Those four are the main protagonists.

Ryder, who arguably should be the number one super-middleweight in the division after defeating Smith but not getting the decision, spoke to WBN last week.

‘The Gorilla’ stated: “Currently, we’re in the dark on what’s happening with Canelo. We are just waiting for Team Canelo to weigh up their options. Tell us once they make a final decision,” Ryder exclusively told WBN.

“It’s hard as I haven’t got a title. But I believe I rightfully should be the champion (after beating Callum Smith).

“I’m hoping his team acknowledges that. I hope they see me as the true number one super middleweight in line.”

“I know the fight has had a huge response on social media. People really want to see this fight.”







CANELO ALVAREZ vs GGG III

To give those in line a rating based on their chances of landing Canelo between September and December, Ryder would probably be number one.

But putting Gennadiy Golovkin anywhere in the mix would not be a probability based on the current climate.

Firstly, ‘GGG’ has an IBF mandatory to take care of. Secondly, no fans will be able to be present at any trilogy battle.

This means it’s much more likely that Ryder or Derevyanchenko would get the call before Golovkin is thought of when things get back to normal.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay