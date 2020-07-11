All COVID-19 tests carried out for Frank Warren show came back negative

Queensberry Promotions and Prenetics are delighted to announce that as of Friday 10th July, 104 covid-19 tests were carried out over the previous seven day period and all results have come back negative.

As such, boxing will return to UK screens tonight at 7pm, Live on BT Sport 1.

Queensberry Promotions have teamed with leading international genetic testing and digital health company Prenetics to deliver the first integrated testing to the Boxing sector after successful development and deployment in the English Premier League football and Test cricket

The programme is being adopted to support the first Boxing event at the BT Sport Studio on Friday, July 10th and the following four scheduled dates across July and August. Prenetics will begin the testing of all boxers and support staff a week prior to each match.

Prenetics will also be testing key individuals upon entry to the venue who will then self-isolate until the results of the tests are fully determined. There will be a total of 564 tests across 5 event dates, as currently scheduled for July 10th, July 25th, July 31st, August 20th and August 31st.

Avi Lasarow, CEO of Prenetics UK said: “We are delighted to be working with Queensberry, after our existing mandates with the Premier League and England and Wales Cricket Board (‘ECB’), as part of our mission to help Britain get back to work and play as we get through this crisis.”