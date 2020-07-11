British boxer goes from 160lbs to absolute beast for AEW Wrestling run

@anthonyogogo

British boxer, Olympic bronze medalist and former middleweight contender Anthony Ogogo is closing in on an AEW Wrestling run. He looks more like a pro wrestler each day.

Piling on muscle in the gym as part of the AEW future roster plan, Ogogo is all business and the Lowestoft man bids to play out his life fantasy.

After seeing his pugilism dream die due to injuries, 160-pounder Ogogo immediately turned his attention to his second love – wrestling.

Speaking recently to the London Evening Standard, Ogogo was philosophical about the end of the time punching.

“It wasn’t to be. I didn’t even stop because I ran out of money, I had no money before that.

“I’d had to sell my car and remortgage the house to pay for surgeries. I stopped because there was nothing else that could be done to get me back in the ring.

“I have a funny relationship with boxing, it has given me some unbelievable years, some of the best moments of my life. But also it’s given me the worst years of my life and the most sorrow I’ve ever felt.”

After being given an opportunity by AEW, the main rivals to WWE, Ogogo is now smashing the gym in order to be in peak physical shape to compete with the likes of Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley.

Quick, take the pic before I pop a vein 😳. pic.twitter.com/CU1k6dEeLu — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) July 10, 2020

Ogogo revealed that he actually turned down Vince McMahon in order to go with the newer up and coming company.

“I had a choice of WWE and AEW and I chose AEW,” he pointed out. “I loved the company and loved Cody’s (Rhodes) vision.

“But I want to be part of something really special. The choice was simple.







AEW WRESTLING

“I’ve got things I want to achieve in my life that I wasn’t able to achieve in boxing. But I still want to achieve those things.

“Now I can look to achieve them in a slightly different arena in the world of professional wrestling.”

Judging by the amount of bulk the 31-year-old has piled on, and adding in his model looks, Ogogo is on to a winner already.

Furthermore, we can’t wait for his second ring debut.

Follow WBN on TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.