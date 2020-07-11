Adrien Broner ready to return from Manny Pacquiao loss, heading to 140

📸 Showtime

Multi-weight world champion Adrien Broner is set to return for the first time since losing to Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in January 2019.

Broner, without a win for three and a half years, is ready to get back to it in the super-lightweight division.

The last time ‘AB’ competed in the 140-pound weight class was back in July 2017 when losing to Mikey Garcia.

In total, the Cincinnati fighter has won three of his last seven bouts.

After spending further time away to concentrate on his rap career, Broner will be pushing for clashes with the likes of Jose Ramirez, Viktor Postol, Josh Taylor, and Regis Prograis.

“I thought a b—- n—- at 140 said sum,” stated Broner with intent.

The news of Broner’s comeback has already interested Prograis’ handler Lou DiBella.

Broner and Prograis have history and could be a major reason ‘The Problem’ is aiming somewhere between 140 and 147 for his next outing.

Prograis can sill make 140 but has ambitions himself of beginning to move up.

A recent fight with Maurice Hooker, which fell apart due to coronavirus, was made initially at 142.

‘Rougarou’ has already had something to say about Broner’s promises to make a comeback.

Firstly, Broner revealed his demands.

“After watching Shakur Stevenson fight yesterday, it made me wanna box again. Den (sic) I thought about the $10,000,000 that Showtime or Al Haymon ain’t called me about yet and I said f— it!

“I’ll beat Regis’ a–. I’ll come out of retirement and f— Regis up. He can’t f— with me. You’ll be saying anything on here. Let me get off here. You’re talkin’ crazy!”







MANNY PACQUIAO BEHIND HIM

It didn’t take long for Prograis to snap back.

“Somebody please give this clown his ten million he’s asking for so I can finish this boy!” – he said.

Should Broner get back to fitness, Prograis would be a solid option and give the troubled star the opportunity to land another big bucks paycheck due to his status.

As for Prograis, a run in the World Boxing Super Series – which he should have won after a close fight with rival Taylor – has enhanced his reputation considerably.

Furthermore, the division is in bad need of a lift.