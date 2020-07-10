Lyndon Arthur plans to send a message to Anthony Yarde on July 31

LYNDON ARTHUR is focused on knocking out Dec Spelman before getting to grips with Anthony Yarde.

The Mancunian makes the first defence of his Commonwealth Light-Heavyweight championship against Spelman (16-3, 8KOs) on Friday July 31 In the third instalment of Frank Warren’s summer series.

Scunthorpe’s Spelman is one of the toughest 12st 7lb men in Britain and it will be a big ask for Arthur (16-0, 12KOs) to end his challenge inside 12 rounds.

Arthur, 29, hasn’t boxed since last October when he claimed his title by outpointing Ghana’s Emmanuel Anim, who he floored in round four.

Lyndon said: “Dec might have lost a couple of fights, but he leaves it in there and is a tough, come forward fighter, can take a shot and could be in there for the long haul.

“He is rock solid, but he hasn’t been hit off me. He hasn’t been in with anyone who hits as hard as I do. I am looking to knock him out.

“The Anim fight ticked so many boxes for me. I know I am fit and can do 12 rounds without a problem.

“Anyone I had hit before that fight hadn’t got up, but him getting up and pushing me for 12 rounds was a good experience.

“It was nice to get in there with someone who can give me a good fight after being hurt. I adapted well to that situation.

“If I drop Dec and he gets up and pushes me 12 rounds there won’t be any shock on my part this time.

“Boxing behind closed doors will be like an intense spar with little gloves on, trying to knock each other out.”

Arthur had been due to face Yarde this month in a mouthwatering clash, but the coronavirus crisis has forced a delay.

“Not to fight Yarde in July was initially a blow.” said Arthur.

“I have not fought since October last year so it will be good to get out before the Yarde fight.”

Spelman, 28, won the English title last May when he defeated Kirk Garvey, but Shakan Pitters snatched the crown from him back in September.

He knows this a chance to wreck Arthur’s date with Yarde and book himself that fight later this year.

“The chance of fighting Yarde is driving me on massively,” roared Spelman who combines boxing with his day job as a scaffolder.

“Lyndon has the Yarde fight hanging over him, but if I win then I could get that fight and make life-changing money.

“Lyndon has power, but he is also elusive. I am not stupid enough to think I can outbox him.

“I have got to get in his face, rough him up, use my strength. I can whack a bit as well.

“He knows what I am going to do. I am going to meet him in the middle and we will see who comes on top. This fight is a potential banana skin for him.”

On the same bill at BT Sports studio Belfast’s Caoimhin Agyarko (6-0, 3KOs) will get the chance to show his talents as chief support in his first ten-rounder.

Liverpool trio Nick Ball (12-0, 6KOs), Andrew Cain (5-0, 5KOs) and Brad Strand (3-0, 1KO) are all in action, as Ball takes on Jerome Cambell (6-0, 1KO) in a Super-Featherweight clash and Strand tackles Brett Fidoe (13-62-5, 6KO’s) in super-bantam action. Andrew Cain’s opponent will be confirmed shortly.