Floyd Mayweather low blows Manny Pacquiao, confirms retirement u-turn

@floydmayweather / MP8

The man who just can’t stay away, former pound for pound king Floyd Mayweather, is coming back to the ring for another outing in the coming months.

Confirming the news via his usual method of Instagram, Mayweather is heading to Japan for talks with RIZIN, the company who he fought for on New Year’s Eve of 2018.

Mayweather, 43, had stated his intention to remain retired and train fighters in Las Vegas. But it seems the itch is just too much and the American simply needs to scratch it.

The lure of a massive paycheck will obviously have something to do with it too.

Previously, Mayweather took home almost $10 million for a first-round demolition of out-weight kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa. ‘Money’ beat up the smaller man and took him out to earn more than $4 million per minute for his trouble.

It seems something similar could be on the horizon.

The decision by Mayweather is a firm kick in the face for old rival Manny Pacquiao. The ‘Pacman’ had waited almost a year to find out whether Mayweather wanted to fight again.

Pacquiao was due to build on an exceptional win over Keith Thurman last July. A win that earned him the WBN Fighter of the Year Award for 2019.

The Filipino Senator could have campaigned against a big-name welterweight in his usual December slot. Although Mayweather announced on social media that he would indeed come back in 2020.

This could have easily affected Pacquiao’s future choices and made the 41-year-old hold off until Mayweather was ready.







NO FLOYD MAYWEATHER vs MANNY PACQUIAO 2

Not to be for Pacquiao, though. Mayweather simply bided his time before going off in an entirely alternate tangent.

Mayweather vs A.N Kickboxer certainly doesn’t have the same ring about it as a multi-million dollar rematch with Pacquiao. But Mayweather would admit himself that he has changed his outlook.

It’s all about making smart moves for the five-weight world title-holder these days.

Therefore, taking home another big payday for as little work as possible makes the most sense.

MayPac 2 will just have to be confined to the ‘What if?’ record books permanently.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay