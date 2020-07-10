Deontay Wilder ‘buried’ video may show Harry Sconiers ‘knocked him out’

Fantasy Springs

World Boxing News has uncovered further information on the only time Deontay Wilder was officially dropped in his career pre-Tyson Fury.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ was downed by Harold Sconiers in their 2010 contest, footage of which fans have accused his former handlers of burying.

WBN has now found that many links to the archive on social media have been removed or are broken. This had led to the possible ratification of allegations.

Down in the second, it was reported at the time what Wilder was ‘saved by the bell’.

Wilder was also put down for ‘longer than seconds’. This is according to witnesses at Indio’s Fantasy Springs Casino and those who saw a video at the time of the event.

Several of those commenting at the time pointed out that Sconiers should have been given a knockout victory.

Taking place on the undercard of the super-featherweight headliner, Eloy Perez vs Dominic Salcido – an event staged by Golden Boy Promotions, many of the undercard fights were not televised due to agreements with the other promoter, Thompson Boxing.

But WBN can reveal that Wilder vs Sconiers was recorded inside the arena. Also, that video evidence of the bout is out there somewhere. It does exist.

Solo Boxeo for Mexican TV had only decided to capture the main event. Therefore, it falls to Fantasy Springs, GBP, or someone in the arena to explain where that four-round win has been archived.

Eventually, the 34-year-old did what Deontay Wilder always does and got the stoppage himself. Wilder dropped Sconiers four times in the fight. So potentially, Wilder may have a copy himself, as it was a victory.

Having question marks over what turned out to be an easy win won’t help the situation. Those conspiracists who continue to declare Sconiers the true winner that night will keep up the banging of their drum.







DEONTAY WILDER VIDEO

Another big question is, was Wilder’s ability to take a punch – which was championed in the build-up to his rematch with Fury – simply a myth?

It was brought up that, ‘not only does Wilder have a great chin, he also has the ability to recover quickly’. That was just one of those phrases put forward.

Now, it’s been proven on at least two occasions between 2010 and 2012 that Wilder was in trouble, whether in a pro contest or in sparring.

And does this make things harder for Wilder in the trilogy fight with Fury? – Surely, ‘The Gypsy King’ will take pride in mentioning this at their press conferences.

Of course, all of this is not Deontay Wilder’s fault, either. If the video was made inaccessible that’s not his problem. At this point, it would just be nice to allow fans and media to make their own minds up.

Due to Golden Boy not being involved with Wilder anymore, maybe they will in the future? – We can only wonder.