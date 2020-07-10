Boxing TV Schedule – ESPN and ESPN+ televised events

World Boxing News provides a full Boxing TV Schedule of confirmed fight events televised by ESPN and ESPN+ in the coming months.
Las Vegas
Jamel Herring vs. Jonathan Oquendo
(12 rounds – WBO super-featherweight title)
Las Vegas
Miguel Marriaga vs. Mark John Yap
(10 rounds – featherweight)
Las Vegas
Oscar Valdez vs. Jayson Velez
(10 rounds – super-featherweight)
Indio, California
Vergil Ortiz vs. Samuel Vargas
(10 rounds – welterweight)
Jono Carroll vs Maxi Hughes
Lewis Crocker vs Louis Greene
Akeem Ennis Brown vs Philip Bowes
ESPN is one of the most viewed boxing platforms in the United States. Together with a new streaming app in +, both channels are highlighting the best Top Rank Boxing has to offer.
Long-time Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum works closely with both to bring the fans some of the best events in the world.
Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder II was broadcast on PPV and scored over one million purchases for the network.