‘Exposed’ Anthony Joshua ‘ran from a grotesquely overweight, obese guy’

Kubrat Pulev’s co-promoter Ivan Gotzev continued his barrage of abuse aimed at Anthony Joshua with yet another round from the chamber.

Joshua is set to face Pulev in an IBF mandatory bout, the second part of an Undisputed Heavyweight Tournament to crown one sole champion.

As the date and venue continue to be considered, Gotzev gave a stinging assessment of Joshua’s defeat to and recent victory over Andy Ruiz Jr.

“He was confused, his weaknesses were exposed, he was done,” pointed out Gotzev on the New York loss for AJ. “And in the rematch, he ran away from a guy who was grotesquely overweight and obese when the conditions were perfect.

“He was petrified of getting cut.”

Adding that Joshua will now be looking for home advantage after two poor performances on the road, Gotzev said: “He has to be back home where he feels the backing of the crowd and the fans.

“He likes being home sweet home. And we have agreed to give it to him, except they’re taking too long now.”

On Pulev’s chances of taking all of Joshua’s titles, he stated: “This is going to be one punch takes it all. I hope they realize they’ve got a fight on their hands.

ANTHONY JOSHUA vs KUBRAT PULEV

Concluding, the promoter said: “Kubrat was scheduled to fight this man in 2017 and then he got a chest muscle tear that created a hematoma.

“They were laughing, saying he should not fight. That’s a nothing injury, that’s what AJ said. AJ was laughing: ‘I would have fought with that injury’. Well come on son, where are you now?

“Kubrat is going to be in his face. Kubrat is in beast mode, he’s ready to take this man and shred him into pieces.

“The knockout is coming. You’ve got to be able to take it, not only give it, can he take it? That’s the question.”

