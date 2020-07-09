Undefeated Joe Maphosa the latest addition to MTK Global

MTK Global is delighted to announce the signing of undefeated Thornaby star Joe Maphosa.

Maphosa (10-0, 1 KO) is a former Team GB standout, having won a number of accolades during his amateur career, before going on to turn professional in 2017.

He has looked extremely impressive since entering the paid ranks, winning all 10 of his fights in impressive fashion, with the most recent of those coming in February when he competed on a huge #MTKFightNight in Newcastle.

MTK Global will be working alongside Phil Jeffries to guide the career of Maphosa, and the duo are extremely excited about the future.

Maphosa said: “I am very excited to be joining MTK Global. They are one of the biggest companies in boxing today, so it’s a pleasure to be part of a huge team

“MTK global are doing great work with some of the biggest names in boxing and its an honour to be on the same team as the likes of Tyson Fury, Billy Joe Saunders, Josh Taylor and Carl Frampton.

“I am happy with how my career has gone so far, but with signing with MTK will take me to the next level. Over the last few months I’ve been desperate to get into the swing of things.

“During lockdown I just had to be dedicated and continue ticking over with my training, with a lot of running, cycling and body weight training. Things are slowly getting back to normal and I can’t wait to start camp!

“I’m hoping to stay busy and active, and now I’ve signed with MTK I can get my career moving in the right direction. I’m in the sport to be a world champion and that’s the stage I’m aiming for, so it’s big fights and big nights ahead.”

Jeffries added: “I’m really excited to have Joe Maphosa joining MTK Global alongside my other boxers Lewis Ritson and Thomas Patrick Ward.

“I think MTK Global has a great future in boxing and are well trusted by always putting the boxers first. Since working with MTK they have done everything promised, and I’m really chuffed to have Joe joining.”

News on when Maphosa will have his first bout as an MTK Global fighter will be announced in due course.