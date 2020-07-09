Lyndon Arthur to face Dec Spelman prior to Anthony Yarde collision

Hot on the heels of Joe Joyce warming up for Daniel Dubois against Michael Wallisch on July 25, there’s plenty more action to come from Queensberry Promotions.

Show 3 of 5 will be held less than a week later, on Friday 31st July, and will be a headlined by a mouthwatering clash for the Commonwealth Light Heavyweight Championship between champ Lyndon Arthur (16-0, 12KO’s) and challenger Dec Spelman (16-3, 8KO’s).

That card will also see Belfast’s Caoimhin Agyarko (6-0, 3KO’s) return to Middleweight action and will also showcase the talents of Liverpool lads Nick Ball (12-0, 6 KO’s), Andrew Cain (5-0, 5KO’s) and Brad Strand (3-0, 1KO).

Following a brief break in the action, to allow BT Sport to show a dizzying array of European football on their channels, Frank Warren will bring boxing back to the BT Sport Studio again on Thursday 20th August.

That show will be headlined by a WBO European Super-Featherweight Title clash between champion Archie Sharp (18-0, 9KO’s) and challenger Jeff Ofori (10-2-1, 3KO’s).

The IBF European Super-Welterweight Championship will also be defended on that show as titleholder Troy Williamson (14-0-1, 11 KO’s) defends against Scotland’s Michael McGurk (12-0, 3KO’s).

Queensberry IBox prospects Dennis McCann (6-0, 4KO’s), Sam Noakes (3-0, 3KO’s) and Henry Turner (2-0) will all return on August 20th, too.

Frank Warren said: “Lyndon Arthur vs Dec Spelman? What a fight that is.

“Huge credit to Lyndon for taking the risk and should he come through victorious it makes the fight with Anthony Yarde even bigger.”