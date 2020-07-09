Lightweight prospect Eric Puente remains perfect inside The Bubble at MGM

📷 Mikey Williams

Lightweight prospect Eric Puente remained perfect by winning a four-round majority decision over Diego Elizondo on Tuesday night at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Puente landed the more telling blows as he took his time against an awkward southpaw that stood 5’10”

Puente picked it up after the 2nd frame as he used pressure and worked the body. He mixed up his punches well with body shots and right hands.

The 20 year-old Puente shook off a 16-month layoff, by winning his Las Vegas debut by scores of 39-37 twice and 38-38.

With the win, the Visata, California native upped his mark to 3-0.

Puente was a 2016 National Youth Open Champion, and was a member of Team USA. Puente was a favorite to be a member of the 2020 United States Olympic Team.