Joe Joyce to headline July 25th card, faces Michael Wallisch before Daniel Dubois

QUEENSBERRY PROMOTIONS have announced details of the first five shows in what will be a huge Summer of boxing behind-closed-doors on BT Sport.

Fans, already excited for the much-heralded Super-Bantamweight clash between Brad Foster (12-0-2, 5KO’s) and James Beech Jr (12-0, 2KO’s) this Friday night, can now look forward to further nights of high-octane boxing action on Saturday 25th July, Friday 31st July, Thursday 20th August and Saturday 29th August.

Knockout-starved fans can expect to see the in-ring returns of British boxing stars like Joe Joyce, Daniel Dubois, Lyndon Arthur, Archie Sharp, Dennis McCann, Sunny Edwards and many, many more.

Once the dust has settled on this Friday’s huge event under the lights of the BT Sport Studio, fans don’t have to wait long until the return of Queensberry Promotions as Joe Joyce (10-0, 9 KOs) will headline a stacked card on Saturday 25th July.

Show 2 of 5 will be headlined by ‘The Juggernaut’, as he takes on German Heavyweight Michael Wallisch (20-3, 13KO’s) in a ten-round contest.

Wallisch was last seen in September 2019, when he shared the professional ring with Frenchman Tony Yoka, and he will provide a stern test for Joyce as he prepares for a bout with fellow Brit Daniel Dubois on October 24th.

Also on the July 25th card, Dubois’ Peacock pals Denzel Bentley (12-0, 10KO’s) and Louie Lynn (6-0, 5KO’s) will return to action and fellow Peacock prospect Chris Bourke (7-0, 5KO’s) will contest the vacant Southern Area Super-Bantamweight Championship against Ilford’s Ramez Mamood (11-0, 2KO’s).

Rounding out the card will be new signing Ekow Essuman (13-0, 5KO’s), who will make his Queensberry debut in a Welterweight contest against an opponent to be confirmed shortly.