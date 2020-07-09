EXCLUSIVE: Carlos Takam not the same man as AJ fight – Jerry Forrest

Mikey Williams

American heavyweight Jerry Forrest is looking forward to adding a big name to his record in the shape of former world title challenger Carlos Takam.

Forrest faces the late replacement for Jarrell Miller tonight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas knowing bigger fights are just a victory away.

Speaking to WBN ahead of the contest, Forrest is ready to put on a better performance than Anthony Joshua did when stopping Takam late in 2017.

“I feel great. I’m in great shape and I got great sparring and work,” Forrest exclusively told World Boxing News. “I’ve been ready for this fight!

“I will outbox him and when I see the shot to stop him with I’ll take it. I know I’m a better boxer I’ll be sharper and faster.

“I’m a hard-hitting boxer I’ll prove that this fight!”

On Takam’s match-up with Joshua, Forrest added: “I feel he still has power but lacks skills so I’ll outbox him and move on him until I see the shot.

“AJ let him live, In my eyes, they both were safe that fight. But he is older now not the same man that was once was but it’s a great fight.

“I’m going to outbox him until I stop him. I know that this fight is perfect for me because I can box and slug.

“I feel I’m going to be the fastest and sharpest in the ring. I’ll just beat him to the punch from round one until I stop him,” he concluded.

Takam was drafted in just a few days after Miller was ruled out of the contest due to yet another failed drug test.







JERRY FORREST on MILLER

Forrest was raging about the ‘Big Baby’ when airing his thoughts to WBN earlier this week.

“I mean cheating, is cheating. At this point Jarrell Miller is attempting murder,” Forrest exclusively told World Boxing News. “I say that because he is using illegal drugs in a sport we use our bodies. One punch can end our life cycle.

“So if he kills a man in the ring is it an accident if he is knowing using illegal drugs? The answer is simple for anyone. NO!”

Asked if he believes Miller should face a life ban from the sport, Forrest replied: “Yes, I mean PED’s are serious. It’s our lives here.”

Tune in tonight on ESPN.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay