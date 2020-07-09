Daniel Dubois faces two-time Tony Yoka conqueror Erik Pfeifer on Aug 29

Daniel Dubois has been pitched in with two-time conqueror of Olympic gold medalist Tony Yoka as ‘DDD’ prepares for his all-UK clash with Joe Joyce.

In the first run of Frank Warren’s huge Summer boxing series on BT, the series will conclude with the blockbuster return of the hottest prospect in world boxing, Greenwich Heavyweight ‘Dynamite’ Dubois (14-0, 13 KO’s).

Dubois will take on a proper test in Russian-born Erik Pfeifer (7-0, 5KO’s) on Saturday 29th August, with Daniel’s WBO International Heavyweight title on the line.

Unbeaten Pfeifer is a two-time Olympian, having competed at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, and he also won Bronze medals at the 2011 and 2013 World Championships.

Croydon’s Sunny Edwards (14-0, 4KO’s) will return on the same card, defending the IBF Super-Flyweight Championship against Thomas Essomba (10-5, 4KO’s).

The undercard that night is stuffed full of mouthwatering domestic battles, as Sam Maxwell (13-0, 11KO’s) defends his WBO European Super-Lightweight Championship against former European Champion Joe Huges (17-5-1, 7KO’s) and Willy Hutchinson (10-0, 6KO’s) returns in Light Heavyweight action against Clitheroe’s Luke Blackledge (26-9-2, 9KO’s).

Featherweight Muhammad Ali (1-0) will make his second professional appearance on the show.