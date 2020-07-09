Brad Foster closing in on British title for keeps

Brad Foster says he’s fighting to make his grandchildren proud when he targets the Lonsdale belt on Friday night.

Hall-of-Fame promoter Frank Warren brings professional boxing back to TV screens with Foster defending his British and Commonwealth super-bantamweight belts against James Beech Jnr.

The prize for Foster is the Lonsdale belt to keep and a place in boxing’s record books.

“The goal from the start was the Lonsdale belt and now I’m only one step away,” said the 22 year old from Lichfield.

“I want something to show for boxing and I would love to have that belt at my house. I think dad (Martin) has got a space for it in his chill-out room.

“It’s nice to think that if I win the Lonsdale belt outright people will remember me. My grandchildren will be able to hold the belt and say: ‘Look what grandad did.’

“Not many fighters win the Lonsdale belt outright.”

Beech Jnr also has his motivations.

The 23 year old from Walsall describes the British title as “the pinnacle” and as a Midlands champion at two weights, he has earned his shot.

Foster said: “He’s no mug.

“He’s won Midlands titles at two weights and he has nothing to lose.

“I know I have to be on top of my game because he is coming to take everything I’ve worked for.”

The pair sparred in the countdown to Foster’s rematch with Lucien Reid in February.

Foster dished out a six-round thrashing on the final British show screened on BT Sport before the lockdown.

Foster has kept busy during the break from boxing, working the night shift at his local Tesco’s.

“I’ve been working from two o’clock in the morning until eight,” he said, “loading vans for deliveries.

“Then I’ve been going home for a sleep and waking up to train.

“I’ve been out on my bike, got some miles in running – and playing plenty of Call of Duty with my mates as well!”