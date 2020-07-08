Kubrat Pulev eyes Tyson Fury fight with AJ KO: ‘Already beat the best Fury’

📸 Showtime

Kubrat Pulev will knock out Anthony Joshua to land an undisputed heavyweight title clash with stablemate Tyson Fury, according to his co-promoter.

Ivan Gotzev believes the dangerous Bulgarian will claim AJ’s world title belts before taking on Fury for all the top division marbles.

Having defeated Tyson’s cousin Hughie Fury in an IBF eliminator to land the Joshua bout, Gotzev says Pulev has already beaten the most talented family member.

The veteran is aiming to blast ongoing plans for a Fury vs Joshua all-UK battle in 2021 out of the water.

“Kubrat’s thinking, let them do all the planning. Then let me get that Tyson Fury fight,” explained Gotzev. “Because defeating AJ will create a great podium for a Tyson Fury showdown.

“He’s already beaten the younger Fury (Hughie). Kubrat feels is the better Fury.”

On the continued delay of getting a deal over the line, Gotzev added: “The world needs a comeback fight. They need a spectacle, an epic battle, and something to take your mind off what is going around the world.

“So we’ll give the world the opportunity to see a fight by the rules, by two gladiators.”

Previously, Gotzev had accused Joshua’s handler Eddie Hearn of turning his nose up at offers from Team Pulev to find a suitable venue.

“Croatia came in strong with a big offer. An excellent offer as a matter of fact, for us to take it to Pula. But from day one there was always hesitancy.

“I don’t think they ever wanted to be anywhere outside of (Joshua’s) home sweet home. The UK and London.

“I do believe that the champion, who I have a lot of respect for, has struggled due to the fact that he did not look very good on the road.”







TYSON FURY vs KUBRAT PULEV

Joshua vs Pulev should be the first of what could turn out to be a round-robin tournament of sorts. The winner of that clash is scheduled to face Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury, on the other hand, has to face Deontay Wilder before making a mandatory defense against Dillian Whyte.

One all our completed, the two victors can fight is out for undisputed status.

