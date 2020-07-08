EXCLUSIVE: Jerry Forrest accuses Jarrell Miller of ‘attempting murder’

@bigbabymiller

Jarrell Miller’s July 9th opponent for a now-canceled comeback has made shocking allegations against the undefeated American heavyweight.

Jerry Forrest, who will now face Carlos Takam after Miller tested positive for a banned substance, didn’t hold back in a recent interview with WBN.

A day away from his collision with Takam, Forrest looks back on the whole incident with contempt.

Miller was pulled from the bout last month due to GW1516 being found in his system for the second time in his career.

The 32-year-old instigated that Miller knew full well what was going on, despite denials from ‘Big Baby’ over any wrongdoing.

“I mean cheating, is cheating. At this point Jarrell Miller is attempting murder,” Forrest exclusively told World Boxing News.

“I say that because he is using illegal drugs in a sport we use our bodies. One punch can end our life cycle.

“So if he kills a man in the ring is it an accident if he is knowing using illegal drugs? The answer is simple for anyone. NO!”

Asked if he believes Miller should face a life ban from the sport, Forrest replied: “Yes, I mean PED’s are serious. It’s our lives here.”

Breaking his silence on the matter a few days after considerable outrage from fans, boxing personnel, and media alike, Miller came out fighting.

JARRELL MILLER DENIALS

He told Fight Network: “This is something that was ingested. We don’t know if it was contaminated. We’re investigating as of right now.

“Me and my team are just working due diligently to get the facts 100 percent straight.







“I have never ever willingly take a steroid for performance enhancement purposes. Did I take something for healing properties? – For injury, yes I have.

“Before a fight to win a fight and during a training camp, no, I have never done that. Nobody can be more outraged than me.

“I’m the one that’s lost millions of dollars. I’m the one that’s had his career on the line. But I have to think about it with a straight mind. I have to figure it out.

“I have to sit down with my team. Get everything in order and get everything done in the right way.”

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay