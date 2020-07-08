Floyd Mayweather finds a new way to make money, targets seven figures

@floydmayweather / cameo

Floyd Mayweather has begun a new venture to drive in the cash as the former pound for pound king continues with his retirement promise.

The 43-year-old has been linked to a comeback for three years, but judging by his next move, ‘Money’ is quite content to find new revenue streams.

Mayweather has become the latest celebrity to sign up for Cameo, a video messaging service for fans.

Those who wish to receive a personal clip from the likes of Mayweather, or anyone else for that matter, can fork out some cash for the privilege.

In true Floyd Mayweather style, the five-weight world champion is already the most expensive on the platform – even on day one.

The ex-fighter will charge $999 to send a private video message to punters.

𝗠𝗔𝗬𝗪𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗢 Anyone got a spare thousand bucks? 📽 @FloydMayweather pic.twitter.com/pjFbc2Lv8u — 𝙒𝙊𝙍𝙇𝘿 𝘽𝙊𝙓𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 (@WorldBoxingNews) July 8, 2020

“I want to be the first celebrity to make a million dollars on Cameo,” said Mayweather upon making the announcement.

For what Mayweather calls ‘shout outs’, it seems to be ‘easy money’ all day for the Las Vegas-based boxing legend.

He added: “I’m looking into taking over the tech game! My partners @stardamimages has teamed up with @cameo to go undefeated.

“To bring you both fan shout outs and commercialized business shout outs. We will give you what you need to take things to the next level.

“Random orders this week will receive signed boxing gloves!”







FLOYD MAYWEATHER CAMEO

Concluding by urging his fans to put in some orders, Mayweather said: “You know who this is? Money Mayweather. You can have me customize messages.

“I’m the most expensive celebrity on Cameo. There’s only one thing left to do. You know what to do.”

During his career, Mayweather made almost one billion dollars. Half of which was made in one night. They say, ‘Money comes to Money’.

In this case, that truly looks to be the future for Mayweather’s empire.

