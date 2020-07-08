First spectated boxing event takes place in Malta, Schembri beats Dixon

On Sunday 5th July, Christian ‘Coqqos’ Schembri defeated his old rival, Scott Dixon, over 10 rounds of non-stop action in Malta. Significant because it was their trilogy fight, but more significant due to it being slated as the first spectated boxing event in the world post-coronavirus lockdown.

Former Commonwealth champion Dixon, coming back from a four-year ban, fought well on the backfoot landing some heavy blows. However, Schembri’s relentless advance and punch volume ensured that he was always in control during a thrilling bout.

The return of live boxing guaranteed a sell-out crowd at the outdoor Montekristo venue, with both Fite.tv and Iconic Sports TV broadcasting the event to fans all around the globe.

Now leading Dixon 2-1 in their rivalry, Schembri told BoxBets.co.uk, “Victory tastes so sweet! Tough fight you put up Scott Dixon, respect for you always and forever.

“All the great fans I have, I could never do it without you. You’re the best. I love your screams every fight. Having you behind me is a blessing. On to the next one!”

Local promoter Demis Tonna commented, “It was great to see a huge crowd after such a long time out for boxing. Sunday’s event proved that the sport is in huge demand. Christian boxed like the seasoned boxer that he is, outboxing his opponent Scott Dixon on the night.

“Christian has a few boxers that I know he would love to have a rematch with, and then move onwards and upwards. He will be back towards the end of September for another explosive night of boxing.”

On the undercard, rising star Brandon Borg maintained his unbeaten record with a chilling first-round knockout of Rakhim Kazanov. Borg put his opponent down twice before knocking him out cold with just seconds of the first remaining. The win now takes him to 9-0 as he looks for a sterner test next time out.