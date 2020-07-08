Eddie Hearn admits Fury vs AJ may not happen, could be Whyte or Wilder

Westcott / Thompson / Verbeek / Robinson

Promoter Eddie Hearn has admitted a fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is not a certainty to happen due to interim fights taking place.

Dillian Whyte or Deontay Wilder, both of whom face Fury before any potential Joshua battle, could upset the applecart, says Hearn.

After the official announcement of the Matchroom’s Fight Camp, JD Sports hosted a live Q&A with Hearn to discuss the topic.

During the Q&A, Eddie discussed the undisputed fight and Whyte’s pending WBC title shot.

Whyte, who’s due to face Alexander Povetkin at Matchroom’s HQ during Fight Camp, has been the mandatory WBC title challenger since last July.

The Londoner has even launched a challenge against the WBC over his title shot being repeatedly delayed and pushed back to February 2021.

“It’s very difficult as the world wants to see the undisputed fight. But everybody wants to see Dillian Whyte get what he deserves which is a shot at the world heavyweight title,” said Eddie to JD Sports,

“For me, it’s almost like Dillian should take priority over Anthony Joshua and Fury. He deserves that fight.

“Dillian has been told that fight must happen by February 21 and we’ll be doing everything we can to deliver that”.

EDDIE HEARN – UNDISPUTED

Talking about the highly-anticipated undisputed fight, Eddie went on to say: “I believe that the undisputed fight will happen next year with Anthony Joshua.

“But listen, maybe it’s with Dillian Whyte, maybe it’s against Deontay Wilder. You could not rule anything out in this world, especially in heavyweight boxing.

“But you know, we are 100% committed to make sure Dillian Whyte gets what he deserves. He should be commended time and time again because he’s the one that’s ready to fight.”







Despite pondering whether Whyte or Wilder could defeat Fury, Eddie Hearn failed to mention the fact that AJ could be defeated by Kubrat Pulev or Oleksandr Usyk.

Both are ordered to be in the ring with Joshua in his next two fights and either could easily take away the Matchroom star’s belts.

The Eddie Hearn Fight Camp is due to start on August 1st and will consist of four fight weeks, with 5 fights per show. It ends with the Whyte vs Povetkin on August 22nd.

