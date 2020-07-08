Deontay Wilder ‘down’ again in 2010 vs opponent weighing 398 pounds

Stephanie Trapp

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is taking a hammering after further footage emerged of a possible knockdown early in his career.

Hot on the heels of allegations Wilder went down against Harry Sconiers and his team buried the video, yet another clip has been touted.

YouTube material posted in 2010 of ‘The Bronze Bomber’ facing man-mountain Dustin Nichols has stirred the debate.

Many detractors of Wilder are calling a first-round blow landed by Nichols at Club Palace in Hattiesburg worthy of a genuine count.

Wilder went flying back onto the ropes, although referee Keith Hughes had no hesitation in calling it a slip.

This time around, the film of the incident is readily available, meaning it’s a judge for yourself situation.

But sadly for Wilder, it’s further ammunition, especially for Tyson Fury supporters, of Wilder being considerably weak around the whiskers.

Eventually, Nichols – who weighed 398 pounds and wasn’t very mobile – decided to stay on his stool at the end of three minutes with Wilder.

As WBN reported on Tuesday, Wilder was put down before facing Fury against Sconiers. This contest took place just three months after the Nichols bout.

Golden Boy Promotions, who looked after Wilder at that time, have been under suspicion of wiping any existing video from the face of the earth.

There’s a clear picture being painted. There seems to be a smear campaign against Wilder ahead of a trilogy opposite Fury.

Down twice in 2010, if you believe the theorists and wobbled by David Haye during a European sparring trip. Then put down by Wladimir Klitschko during the same 2012 tour. It doesn’t make for good Wilder reading.

Never-the-less, Wilder learned from his mistakes. He came back stronger to claim the WBC crown in 2015.

A five-year reign and double-figure title defenses later, the 34-year-old was a much more dangerous puncher by 2020.







TYSON FURY vs DEONTAY WILDER III

Granted, Wilder doesn’t rely on his boxing skills to get him through. It’s merely the timing, precision, and power of landing one solitary haymaker blow.

A tactic that worked superbly well for half a decade.

But many saw what Fury did coming, and those who pushed the angle of the old evidence would have known the possibilities – as trainer Sugarhill Steward did.

Ahead of the third encounter, Wilder has to get back to his sharpened best and stay out of Fury’s way until he’s certain he can find that gap.

That’s what still makes Fury vs Wilder an intriguing match-up.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay