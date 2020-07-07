Punch for Parkinsons charity event takes place July 11 in New Hampshire

EverybodyFights (EBF ROCK) and Punch4Parkinson’s (P4P) have jointly announced a partnership to host the EBF ROCK X PUNCH4PARKINSONS charity event Saturday, July 11, at the new location (303 South Broadway) of EverybodyFights in Salem, New Hampshire.

This fundraiser event will benefit P4P and Alzheimer’s research. Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s are closely tied, both are neurological disorders that deteriorate the brain.

“It’s been difficult for me to put this into words,” EBF ROCK Owner/Operator Chris DaVeiga explained. “On May 6th, we lost my father, Raul R. DaVeiga. While it was ultimately due to COVID-19, my dad was actually taken from us, mentally/emotionally, a few years ago due to advanced Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

“Dad had been in a long-term care facility for the last two years, as his condition deteriorated to the point where he needed constant care. In the days after dad’s passing, his nurses called to check in with us and shared that he was a favorite patient of theirs. He was never angry or unruly, instead he was always smiling and dancing.

“When we visited him, we saw glimpses of recognition in his eyes; as quickly as we saw it, it just as soon disappeared. Alzheimer’s and Dementia is such an ugly disease. Since we were only able to hold private services for dad, we wanted to find another way to honor him. We recently partnered with Ryan Roach and his Punch4parkinson’s charity to co-host our EBF ROCK X PUNCH4 PARKINSONS event. We want to help knockout Alzheimer’s and Dementia.”

Punch 4 Parkinson’s is specifically dedicated to studying the effects of one-on-one boxing training, along with hand-and-eye coordination drills for Parkinson’s patients. Punch 4 Parkinson’s is a charitable organization that funds one-on-one boxing lessons to help combat Parkinson’s Disease. To learn more please visit www.punch4parkinsons.com.

EBF ROCK x Punch4Parkinon’s charity event will run 5 rounds of BAGS classes. Thirty-minute classes, held between 10 a.m./ET and 3 p.m. ET, are limited to 10 fighters per class. There will also be a live DJ and vendors.

Participants may add to their fundraising by creating a Facebook donation page under P4P or directly through the P4P website www.punch4parkinsons.com